Saw Mill Run Boulevard Bridge scheduled to reopen in May

Repairs to the Saw Mill Run Boulevard Bridge should be complete by the end of May, Port Authority announced on Tuesday

Repairs to the Saw Mill Run Blvd Bridge are expected to be complete by the end of May barring any unforeseen issues. Crews are readying the bridge for new anchor bolts, rail joints, and bearings to be installed next week: https://t.co/77uEOYOFB1 — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) April 5, 2022

The bridge, which typically carries buses and light rail vehicles over Saw Mill Run Boulevard, closed on Feb. 4. In a statement, Port Authority said the bridge “unexpectedly shifted” after water got trapped and froze in the concrete support structure. It closed to allow crews to make repairs.

Port Authority officials said crews have installed temporary supports and plan to install new anchor bolts, rail joints, and bearings next week.

While the bridge undergoes repairs, the Port Authority will continue to offer rail shuttles between Overbrook Junction and Potomac Station. Bus shuttles will also be available between Potomac Station and Station Square.