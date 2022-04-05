© 2022 90.5 WESA
Development & Transportation

Saw Mill Run Boulevard Bridge scheduled to reopen in May

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published April 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
Repairs to the Saw Mill Run Boulevard Bridge should be complete by the end of May, Port Authority announced on Tuesday

The bridge, which typically carries buses and light rail vehicles over Saw Mill Run Boulevard, closed on Feb. 4. In a statement, Port Authority said the bridge “unexpectedly shifted” after water got trapped and froze in the concrete support structure. It closed to allow crews to make repairs.

Port Authority officials said crews have installed temporary supports and plan to install new anchor bolts, rail joints, and bearings next week.

While the bridge undergoes repairs, the Port Authority will continue to offer rail shuttles between Overbrook Junction and Potomac Station. Bus shuttles will also be available between Potomac Station and Station Square.

Development & Transportation Allegheny County Port AuthoritySaw Mill RunbridgesTop Story
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
