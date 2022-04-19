Port Authority and Pittsburgh International Airport drop mask requirements

Commuters on Port Authority buses and light rail can go without masks this morning. The agency lifted its mask mandate following a ruling yesterday by a federal judge that applies to the transportation industry.

The CDC is still recommending people wear masks indoors and on public transit.

Port Authority rescinded its masking requirement last night. The Port Authority cited a statement from the Transportation Security Administration, which said it would no longer enforce security directives on public transportation and transportation hubs.

Masks are also no longer required at Pittsburgh International Airport, and major carriers including American, Delta, and Jet Blue have made mask-wearing optional for passengers and crew.

That policy now applies on Amtrak trains as well, while Greyhound still has not yet updated the masking policy on its website.

