Saw Mill Run Boulevard Bridge to reopen this weekend

Saw Mill Run Boulevard Bridge is expected to reopen on Saturday after a nearly four-month closure.

The bridge has been closed to bus and light-rail traffic since February when its concrete support structure shifted during a winter storm.

Since then, crews have adjusted the portion of the bridge that shifted and installed new supports, anchor bolts, rail joints, and bearings.

The bridge will reopen on Saturday if tests of the embedded light-rail tracks are successful.

Busses will begin using the bridge as soon as it is reopened. Light-rail vehicles are expected to resume operation at the end of the month.

Port Authority will continue to operate a rail shuttle between Overbrook Junction and Potomac Station and a bus shuttle between Potomac Station and Station Square until light-rail service resumes.