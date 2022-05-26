A freight train derailed in Harmar after hitting dump truck

Three people were hospitalized after a freight train collided with a dump truck in Harmar Township Thursday. The crash caused multiple rail cars to fall into the Allegheny River.

According to Norfolk Southern, the train derailed late afternoon after it hit a dump truck carrying stone. In a statement, the railway said personnel are on-site and working with local officials. It's not yet clear what the train cars were carrying.

The local water authority says a pipeline was crushed but water service was not affected.

Pictures of the crash appear to show at least some of the cars were fuel tankers. Glenn Olcrest, the leader of the group Rail Pollution Protection Pittsburgh, says he’s worried that it could be leaking into the river.

"This immediate crash is a problem in terms of our water supply. When you have rail cars going off a bridge into the water that’s always a major concern," Olcrest said.

Freeport Road is closed to traffic in both directions near Hulton Bridge and Guys Run Road, PennDOT said in a statement.

Motorists are being detoured from the area. Authorities are asking people to avoid the scene while crews investigate.