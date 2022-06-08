Parkway East restrictions and closures could slow traffic

Some lane restrictions and temporary ramp closures on the inbound Parkway East could change traffic patterns over the next few weeks. Parts of the parkway will be affected by work on the Hazelwood Green project, PennDOT announced on Wednesday.

There will be an around-the-clock single-lane restriction on the inbound Parkway East from the Saline Street Bridge to just before the Boulevard of the Allies exit starting in the evening on June 10 and continuing through June 25.

Exit 73A, the Glenwood off-ramp, will also be closed during that time.

The ramp from Bates Street to the outbound Parkway East will be closed from late on June 10 through the morning of June 15, with the possibility of some overnight closures through June 25.

Southbound Bates Street will close at the Boulevard of the Allies, and northbound Bates Street will close at Second Avenue in the same period.

The Hazelwood Green project is expected to finish in September.