Development & Transportation

Parkway East restrictions and closures could slow traffic

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published June 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
Some lane restrictions and temporary ramp closures on the inbound Parkway East could change traffic patterns over the next few weeks. Parts of the parkway will be affected by work on the Hazelwood Green project, PennDOT announced on Wednesday.

There will be an around-the-clock single-lane restriction on the inbound Parkway East from the Saline Street Bridge to just before the Boulevard of the Allies exit starting in the evening on June 10 and continuing through June 25.

Exit 73A, the Glenwood off-ramp, will also be closed during that time.

The ramp from Bates Street to the outbound Parkway East will be closed from late on June 10 through the morning of June 15, with the possibility of some overnight closures through June 25.

Southbound Bates Street will close at the Boulevard of the Allies, and northbound Bates Street will close at Second Avenue in the same period.

The Hazelwood Green project is expected to finish in September.

A full list of closures, restrictions and posted detours can be found here.

Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
