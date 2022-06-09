Port Authority of Allegheny County rebrands as Pittsburgh Regional Transit

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Thursday that it will now be called Pittsburgh Regional Transit, or PRT. The agency said the new brand “better reflects the services, values, and location of who we are and what we do every day.”

“Our new name acknowledges that we’re not just part of the community; the community is a part of us,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “Our goal moving forward is to be a reflection of our incredible, vibrant community."

PRT has begun swapping out the look of the gold, blue and red Port Authority buses for a steel blue and Pittsburgh gold color scheme that will be featured on all vehicles. “You don’t have to guess what color bus means what,” said Kelleman at a press conference Thursday.

Officials did not estimate exactly how long it would take until all of the buses and signs were switched over.

Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA Crews remove signs that read Port Authority from Gateway Center. They will be replaced as part of the transit agency's transition to the name Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

The new brand is the result of interviewing focus groups, riders and stakeholders about how they interact with the transit agency and how public transportation could be simplified. The rebranding process began in 2018 before it was put on hold during the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials estimate the rebrand cost about $720,000.

In addition to a new look for PRT buses, the agency plans to simplify signage at facilities. “A bus stop says more than ‘bus stop,’” said Kelleman. “If you go to a park and ride, the signs match everything else, so you know you’re in the right place.”

Jeffrey Letwin, chair of PRT’s board of directors, called Thursday a monumental day for the agency, which has been known as Port Authority for more than 60 years.

“This is more than just a new name and a new look. This marks the start of a new era and a new direction for our agency and our region,” Letwin said.

This story will be updated.

