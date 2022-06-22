New speed humps across Pittsburgh are part of the city’s traffic calming initiative

Pittsburgh is installing new speed humps in Mount Washington, Crafton Heights, and Perry North. These measures are a part of a broader city initiative known as “ traffic calming. ”

The program uses public input and traffic data to determine where alterations are needed. Sean Stephens, project engineer with Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, says measures can range from speed bumps at high-traffic points to the restriping of entire roads so drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians can share the road safely.

“We've had times where we've had a party on the street when the speed humps were installed,” says Stephens. “Some people are ecstatic and really excited that we’re doing something”

The department’s goal is to reduce a majority of drivers' speeds by six miles per hour, which Stephens says could be the difference between life and death if someone is struck.

Since its inception in 2019, the traffic calming program has led to the construction of 24 speed humps and lane restripings. However, success has been varied. City data show speed bumps in Carrick decreased speeding by 53%, while a set of humps in Squirrel Hill have done little to calm traffic with 94% of drivers still speeding.