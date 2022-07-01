Swindell Bridge closed over Parkway North after falling debris reported

The Swindell Bridge over the Parkway North is closed pending the results of an inspection planned for Saturday. Pittsburgh officials on Friday said they closed the bridge as a precaution after emergency crews responded to reports of debris falling from its underside.

Contractors from the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure were performing maintenance repairs on the bridge, including milling and resurfacing. Those repairs will be paused until the inspection is completed and a revised plan is in place.

In a statement, Mayor Ed Gainey said officials “will not hesitate” to keep the bridge closed if necessary.

“If the inspection comes back and tells us that this bridge is no longer safe for traffic, we will act immediately. We will update the city as soon as we are able to on the results of the inspection,” he said.

Gainey also noted that the city has selected a firm for its Bridge Asset Management Program, which aims to help address Pittsburgh’s growing infrastructure needs. The contract is still being negotiated.

“We take the safety and security of our bridges seriously, and this program is critical for us to make sure the bridges in Pittsburgh are safe for everyone," Gainey said.

The Parkway North will not be affected by the closure or inspection.