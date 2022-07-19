© 2022 90.5 WESA
Development & Transportation

Gas prices falling in western Pennsylvania

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published July 19, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
pittsburgh gas price gasoline oil cost economy inflation fuel car vehicle travel tourism (2).jpeg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Gas prices are falling across Pennsylvania, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The average gas price in western Pennsylvania was down $0.09 to about $4.73 per gallon. In Pittsburgh, prices were slightly higher at $4.77 per gallon.

The dip is in line with national trends — the national average for a gallon of gas fell $0.15 over the last week to $4.52. That’s down $0.46 from less than a month ago but up $1.36 from this time last year.

AAA says lower demand for gas and a much lower global price for oil are to thank for cheaper prices at the pump. Two weeks ago, the cost of a barrel of oil was about 110 dollars. Now it’s closer to 100.

Find more information on average gas prices here.

Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
