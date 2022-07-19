Gas prices falling in western Pennsylvania

Gas prices are falling across Pennsylvania, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The average gas price in western Pennsylvania was down $0.09 to about $4.73 per gallon. In Pittsburgh, prices were slightly higher at $4.77 per gallon.

The dip is in line with national trends — the national average for a gallon of gas fell $0.15 over the last week to $4.52. That’s down $0.46 from less than a month ago but up $1.36 from this time last year.

AAA says lower demand for gas and a much lower global price for oil are to thank for cheaper prices at the pump. Two weeks ago, the cost of a barrel of oil was about 110 dollars. Now it’s closer to 100.