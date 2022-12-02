© 2022 90.5 WESA
Development & Transportation

Norfolk Southern train derails outside of Harrisburg

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published December 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train runs through a crossing on Sept. 14, 2022, in Homestead, Pa. Norfolk Southern hauled in 27% more third-quarter profit, Wednesday, Oct. 26, as the railroad increased shipping rates and reduced the number of delayed deliveries that shippers have been complaining about this year. The Atlanta-based railroad said it earned $958 million, or $4.10 per share, in the quarter.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed early Friday as it crossed a historic bridge that spans the Susquehanna River.

Six cars derailed from the 150-car train, according to Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker. Nobody was injured.

The train was crossing the Rockville bridge, a stone masonry arch railroad viaduct listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The 3,820-foot bridge crosses the Susquehanna between Harrisburg and Marysville in Perry County.

On Facebook, people who live in the Marysville area described hearing a loud crash in the predawn hours.

“Thank God it happened when most are not using the road,” said Facebook user Jim Rode. “Could’ve been bad.”

Photos shared by Marysville Fire Company show at least one train car that plummeted off the bridge, landing on a road below.

Spielmaker said the train “carries a variety of different types of freight.” All six cars that derailed were empty, he said. No hazmat team was needed.

Norfolk Southern didn’t request emergency services but asked the Marysville Fire Company to close access points to the road, he said.

Marysville Borough Manager Zachary Border said South Main Street remained closed around noon, and parts of the town lost electricity or internet access. Electrical provider PPL did not respond to requests for comment.

It’s not the first time a Norfolk Southern train has derailed while crossing the bridge. A train derailed in April 2020, PennLive reported. Another derailed in 2010.

The company is investigating what caused the derailment and plans to report its findings to the Federal Railroad Administration, Spielmaker said.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Southern contractors were working to clear the derailment. He said travelers could expect road closures to be lifted by Saturday.

“There’s a lot of heavy equipment that’s involved in the cleanup process,” he said. “Avoid that particular stretch of road for a while.”

