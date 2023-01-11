Tenants in affordable fire-damaged downtown Pittsburgh building fight to stay

A group of tenants who have been told to vacate their fire-damaged downtown apartment building are seeking an emergency injunction to remain in their homes, at least until they can find other housing.

A judge will hear arguments on the matter in an emergency court proceeding Wednesday afternoon.

The Roosevelt Building was the site of a deadly fire in December; tenants were told they had until this Friday, Jan. 13, to move out to allow for building-wide fire and water-related repairs to begin.

The case was filed Wednesday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court against building owner LWE Roosevelt, LP and property manager NDC Real Estate Management, LLC. Nonprofit legal aid organizations Community Justice Project and Neighborhood Legal Services filed the suit on behalf of eight low-income, mostly elderly tenants.

The residents want to remain in their homes, because they say they have nowhere else to go that they can afford. They’re asking for an injunction to allow them to stay, and to keep any major construction from starting unless they’re provided with “adequate temporary replacement housing.”

Parts of the Penn Avenue building have been condemned, according to a notice from the city posted on the door, though not the entire property.

The plaintiffs are living in parts of the building that were not directly damaged by the fire. But residents were told in a December 23rd letter that fire and water damage was so great all the residents would have to move out to allow for renovations.

“[T]here will be an extended period that the mechanicals of the building will have to be shut down. We do not know how long the work will take to complete,” according to a letter sent to tenants included as part of the court documents. The letter states renovations are scheduled to begin Jan. 16 and includes a list of roughly a dozen other affordable properties residents can call.

More than 100 of the 191 apartments in the Roosevelt Building are subsidized through a federal housing assistance program. As part of the program, the building’s owner has signed a contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the plaintiff’s court filing.

Under this program, residents “may be terminated from the program and evicted only for tenant violations of program requirements,” attorneys for the plaintiffs argue.

Kate Giammarise / 90.5 WESA The Roosevelt Building.

Plaintiff Rex Coughenour is typical of many of the building’s residents, the legal brief argues. He is 68 years old and lives on retirement income and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). He stayed in a hotel paid for by the Roosevelt for a few weeks following the fire, but returned to his apartment after the Roosevelt’s owner was stopped paying for the hotel stays. The filing contends Coughenour had nowhere else to go.

He “has experienced severe stress and anxiety over the pending, threatened displacement from his home," his attorneys say. "He has applied for alternative subsidized housing with the City of Pittsburgh but has not been offered housing, only placement on lengthy waiting lists. If the Defendants lock him out of his apartment on January 13th, Mr. Coughenour will become homeless."

The filing asserts that the property owners "have offered no concrete replacement housing alternatives." Instead, they "have only provided residents with a list of HUD-subsidized buildings in the area, most or all of which have long waiting lists and none of which have immediate vacancies to absorb the residents of the Roosevelt Building … most of whom are very low-income, many of whom are elderly and/or disabled, and many of whom have no available housing alternatives.”