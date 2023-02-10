© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Development & Transportation

URA makes push to save Pittsburgh’s dwindling supply of affordable dwellings

90.5 WESA | By Margaret J. Krauss
Published February 10, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
Fineview Pittsburgh neighborhood baseball field nature skyline north side (5).JPG
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

The board of Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority approved a new program Thursday that seeks to protect existing affordable rental housing in the city.

Under the Housing Preservation Program, the URA will be able to loan money to developers, both non- and for-profit, who want to buy and rehabilitate affordable units.

A 2016 report found that Pittsburgh had a shortfall of more than 16,000 units of affordable housing — a number that has only grown in the intervening years. While it’s important to build new affordable housing, policy makers, residents, and advocates (in particular, Pittsburgh’s Preservation Working Group) have long stressed the need to create new ways to preserve the affordable homes that already exist.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Interested in development and transportation around the region? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll send you Pittsburgh's top news, every weekday morning.

URA board member and state Rep. Sara Innamorato applauded the program, calling it a smart use of funds.

“I know … how expensive it’s becoming to put the shovel in the ground,” she said. “Using these dollars, we’re getting a significant return on investment in preserving the existing structures.”

In a report to the URA board, staff described the supply of housing as “rapidly aging,” and “at risk of becoming market rate.” A particular concern is the expiration date of restrictions on subsidized apartments, which requires homes to be rented at affordable prices for a set period of years. Once that period ends, owners can either redevelop the buildings or sell them to the highest bidder: Either process can lead to higher rents or the loss of units entirely.

One high-profile example of the latter phenomenon was the redevelopment of the Penn Plaza Apartments in East Liberty. More than 100 units of housing had degraded and were ultimately demolished.

Nearly $9 million of federal pandemic relief money will be used to fund the Housing Preservation Program. Only projects of five or more units will be eligible, and loans will be capped at $1.5 million.

The URA’s guidelines state that at least half of the final units must be available to people who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI, and that priority will be given to projects that are affordable at half the AMI. Developers must commit to keeping the units affordable for 40 years.

Tags
Development & Transportation Top Story
Margaret J. Krauss
Margaret J. Krauss is WESA’s senior reporter. She covers development and transportation, and has produced award-winning podcasts on housing, work, and Pittsburgh’s lesser-known history. Before joining the newsroom full time, she covered the challenges facing Pennsylvania cities as a statewide reporter, and spent another life as an assistant editor for National Geographic Kids Magazine in Washington, D.C. She can be reached at mkrauss@wesa.fm.
See stories by Margaret J. Krauss
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More