How the Ohio train derailment has impacted one East Palestine family

For the past six weeks the nation's attention has turned to East Palestine, Ohio, after a Norfolk Southern train derailed there, releasing toxic chemicals. And while the company continues to clean spilled chemicals — and as law makers debate how to respond — community member lives have been upended. Patrick and Ruth Souders are one such couple. They bought their dream home there, six years ago.

WESA's Oliver Morrison spoke to them about all the ways the derailment continues to disrupt their lives, from the moment they saw the flames out their front window.