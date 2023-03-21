© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Development & Transportation

How the Ohio train derailment has impacted one East Palestine family

90.5 WESA | By Oliver Morrison
Published March 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT
A black plume rises over East Palestine after the chemicals in the derailed Norfolk Southern train were purposefully ignited.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
A black plume rises over East Palestine after chemicals in the derailed Norfolk Southern train were purposefully ignited on Feb. 6, 2023.

For the past six weeks the nation's attention has turned to East Palestine, Ohio, after a Norfolk Southern train derailed there, releasing toxic chemicals. And while the company continues to clean spilled chemicals — and as law makers debate how to respond — community member lives have been upended. Patrick and Ruth Souders are one such couple. They bought their dream home there, six years ago.

WESA's Oliver Morrison spoke to them about all the ways the derailment continues to disrupt their lives, from the moment they saw the flames out their front window.

Tags
Development & Transportation East Palestine Train Derailment
Oliver Morrison
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA. He previously covered education, environment and health for PublicSource in Pittsburgh and, before that, breaking news and weekend features for the Wichita Eagle in Kansas.
See stories by Oliver Morrison
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More