© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Development & Transportation

Pittsburgh Regional Transit to replace escalators at light-rail stations

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published April 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
the t light rail public transportation trains passengers commute (3).JPG
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
PRT will replace a total of nine escalators, starting with three at the Steel Plaza Station later this month.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is preparing to replace escalators at three Downtown light-rail stations.

The $13.5 million project is slated to start on April 24 and will finish in the summer of 2024. Officials say they’re aiming to improve performance, safety and reliability.

PRT will replace a total of nine escalators, starting with three at the Steel Plaza Station later this month.

Crews will move on to the escalators at the Wood Street Station in the fall and then the First Avenue Station in early 2024. The fourth and final escalator at Steel Plaza Station will be replaced next summer.

Stairs and elevators at each location will remain open during construction.

Work will be done mostly between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, but some weekend and overnight work might be required.

Tags
Development & Transportation Top Story
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More