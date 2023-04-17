Pittsburgh Regional Transit to replace escalators at light-rail stations

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is preparing to replace escalators at three Downtown light-rail stations.

The $13.5 million project is slated to start on April 24 and will finish in the summer of 2024. Officials say they’re aiming to improve performance, safety and reliability.

PRT will replace a total of nine escalators, starting with three at the Steel Plaza Station later this month.

Crews will move on to the escalators at the Wood Street Station in the fall and then the First Avenue Station in early 2024. The fourth and final escalator at Steel Plaza Station will be replaced next summer.

Stairs and elevators at each location will remain open during construction.

Work will be done mostly between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, but some weekend and overnight work might be required.