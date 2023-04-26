© 2023 90.5 WESA
Development & Transportation

Larimer residents will weigh plans for more housing — and whether those already there can afford it

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt
Published April 26, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT
larimer_housing_homes_affordable_housing_development.jpg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Developers hope to build 14 homes in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood, although not all residents are on board with the plan.

The Larimer Consensus Group will hold a meeting at the Kingsley Association at 6 p.m. Wednesday in an effort to address concerns and gauge interest in the project.

At last month’s Development Activity Meeting in Larimer, residents took issue with East Liberty Development Inc.’s vision for several market-rate duplexes spread between East Liberty Boulevard and Carver Street.

Each one would be 1,400 to 1,800 square feet, with three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. A representative with the developer said all of the homes would be energy efficient, with rear parking access on Dix Way.

While 30% of the homes will be set aside for low-income households (or families that earn at most 80% of the area median income), the rest will go for as much as $750,000, according to meeting minutes from March.

Those earmarked as affordable housing will cost between $180,000 and $200,000, with the option for a second deferred mortgage. But many at the meeting were wary of how affordable any of these homes would be to those already living in the community,

Residents raised concerns about developer ELDI, and whether these homes could displace current residents. ELDI could not be immediately reached for comment.

Donna Jackson, executive director of the Larimer Consensus Group, said she could understand why people were hesitant.

“If you live somewhere, and you strive to make your home decent and nice, and people come in and say, ‘We're going to do this,’ it's like, ‘Hold up. Talk to us,’” said Jackson, who also serves on ELDI’s board.

Jackson said the development would build upon a foundation laid by the nearby Larimer-East Liberty Choice Neighborhoods initiative, which is currently in its final phase of construction. The program received $30 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to create 334 mixed-income rental units.

“And they say you always build on the strong edges,” Jackson added. “So East Liberty Boulevard was that strong edge since development is [already] coming around [there].”

Nearly all of the parcels between East Liberty Boulevard and Dix Way are owned by the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority.

ELDI will have to seek URA approval to build on the land. Wednesday’s development activity meeting on the project will give citizens, property owners and other stakeholders the chance to weigh in during the early stages of the application process.

Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
See stories by Jillian Forstadt
