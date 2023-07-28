PRT sounds a confident note in its last board meeting of the summer

In a summer marked by big events like the two-day Taylor Swift fever dream and construction detours on seemingly every road, Pittsburgh Regional Transit rose to the challenge, CEO Katharine Kelleman told the board Friday morning.

But all that work takes a toll on both staff and customers, she said, acknowledging that many buses continue to experience higher out-of-service rates, which means no-shows for riders.

“We’re very sensitive [to] how we can nail a great weekend … but we still want to make sure that we’re hearing from our customers” about their needs, she said.

Kelleman said the agency wants to ensure a positive rider experience, and that means gathering feedback.

“So we’re putting out a whole bunch of tools so we can hear more directly from our passengers,” she said.

In September, riders will be able to scan a QR code to rate their experience, and PRT will launch a more detailed customer service interface later this fall. The agency has also created a new two-person team in its operations division that is responsible for improving rider experience.

While the agency wants to hear from riders, Kelleman said that PRT doesn’t need a data analyst to know that people want clean, reliable, and respectful transportation.

The board also received planning and financial reports, both of which suggest a positive outlook.

So far this year, PRT has seen nearly 20% more revenue compared with last year. Most of that money is coming from increased transit use, though ridership is still just 58% of what it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency reported lower costs for the year, thanks in part to the dropping cost of diesel fuel for its bus fleet. PRT’s financial picture also got a boost thanks to how federal pandemic relief funding is accounted for.

The board expects a staff report soon on the agency’s financial picture once those federal support packages are exhausted. But in the meantime, PRT continues to pursue station improvement and larger planning efforts.

As part of its “Building on The East Busway” initiative, PRT could begin construction of a new Wilkinsburg station in 2025. Planning for the effort began last June, and a station area plan was completed this year. The new station will be closer to Penn Avenue to allow for better community connections, and further transit-oriented development efforts.

Simultaneously, PRT planned a new Brushton Station. The aim is to connect the two new stations with a path for walkers and bikers that will include green infrastructure and community art.

The $7.8 million cost of the Wilkinsburg station is covered by grants and local and county funding, but the Brushton project remains unfunded. Agency officials said they are committed to finding funds.