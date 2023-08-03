Pittsburgh Regional Transit plans improvements along State Route 837

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is working on a plan to improve bus service along state route 837, from the Homestead Grays Bridge to the McKeesport Transportation Center.

The goals of the effort are to “improve rider safety and accessibility, improve our riders’ experience, and improve the speed and reliability of transit service in this corridor,” said Seth Davis, PRT’s manager of corridor planning.

The project will also provide better access to PRT’s bus rapid transit route between Downtown and Oakland, Pennsylvania’s second- and third-largest job centers.

So far, the planned improvements include consolidating bus stops and adding upgraded shelters and amenities, building infrastructure that makes it easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate several large intersections, and “queue-jumper lanes,” which allow buses to move ahead of other traffic, thereby reducing travel times. Additional proposals may be made as design work advances.

PRT has a list of 17 corridors it intends to improve over the next 25 years; the Homestead to McKeesport corridor is first on the list. Each weekday, some 7,500 people travel the corridor by bus. They experience some of the highest rates of delay across the system.

During a meeting Wednesday, participants noted that even getting to bus stops can be difficult, because many sidewalks are in disrepair. Municipalities are responsible for sidewalks, but PRT officials said they’ll work with each one to address the issue. They also said they’d work with local and state officials to identify more sources of funding for the work.

So far, PRT has nearly $1.4 million to direct toward the corridor.

The agency expects to release a final concept design and implementation plan this winter.