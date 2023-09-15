Public 'Pittsburgh potties': first of two new bathrooms open Downtown

The city of Pittsburgh opened the first of two new public restroom facilities Downtown Friday, in a six-month experiment to improve the cleanliness of the neighborhood and give people more options.

Downtown already offers a few public toilet options inside the City-County building, the Allegheny County Courthouse, the area Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh branch and near the fountain at Point State Park. But the facilities Downtown are not evenly distributed and businesses have complained about public defecation. Homeless people say it’s difficult to find a restroom that doesn’t require making a purchase.

The new restroom is located in the parklet next to the Gateway T light-rail station. A second public restroom will open next week on Smithfield Street at Strawberry Way near the Downtown Carnegie library branch. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day and will be staffed by an attendant.

“These new facilities are a step in addressing a key public health and hygiene issue and will help drive longer-term solutions that make Downtown a more inviting place for visitors, workers and residents,” said Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup.

Funding for the six-month “Pittsburgh Potty Initiative” is being provided by corporate donors, according to the PDP, with additional support from the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

The Gateway restroom, which was formally unveiled today, has a floral design on the outside and says “the Pittsburgh potty.” It will contain three toilets, one of which is ADA-accessible, while the Smithfield restroom will have two toilets. Both restrooms will have running water, electricity, lighting, and adjustable heating and cooling. They will be cleaned daily and monitored by the PDP.

A study by Point Park University last year recommended installing public restrooms Downtown, similar to facilities found in Portland, Oregon, as part of an effort to make the neighborhood cleaner and more welcoming.

This new initiative is meant to be temporary as the Building Owners & Managers Association works with the city to create more permanent facilities in Downtown Pittsburgh.

“We believe adding facilities like these and other permanent accommodations in the future is important to ensure a clean and enjoyable experience for our residents and visitors,” said Lynette Stevens Smyth, the association’s executive director.