A peek inside the ongoing renovations of the historic Braddock Carnegie Library

90.5 WESA | By Kate Giammarise
Published September 21, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT
A construction fence surrounds the Braddock Carnegie Library.
Jakob Lazzaro
/
90.5 WESA
The Braddock Carnegie Library on Sept. 19, 2023. The new main entrance will be just behind the statue.

The major construction and renovation project the Braddock Carnegie Library undertook last year is about halfway done, library officials said this week.

The sounds of construction echo off the bare walls.

Construction dust coats the floor in the old structure on Library Street in the heart of Braddock.

“We're sort of midway,” said Vicki Vargo, executive director of the Braddock Carnegie Library Association, speaking earlier this week in one of the building’s mostly empty rooms. “A lot of infrastructure work was done.”

Contractors have installed electrical, heating and air conditioning systems, and an elevator — major components of the renovation, Vargo said. Work still remaining involves the adaptation of the building’s former swimming pool into “the Book Dive” event space and the improvements to the building’s old music hall.

A woman walks through a room with high ceilings, an ornate column and rectangular windows. Construction materials are scattered about.
1 of 10  — braddock carnegie library renovations vicki adult room.JPG
Braddock Carnegie Library Association executive director Vicki Vargo walks through the room that will house the adult section.
Jakob Lazzaro / 90.5 WESA
A room with two ornate pillars and a large bay window. Construction materials are scattered about.
2 of 10  — braddock carnegie library renovations new adult section.JPG
Looking towards the front of the adult section and its large bay window.
Jakob Lazzaro / 90.5 WESA
The stage in the library's old music hall, viewed from the balcony seating area.
3 of 10  — braddock carnegie library renovations theatre 1.JPG
The library's old music hall. Vargo says they are in the process of removing all the seats.
Jakob Lazzaro / 90.5 WESA
Construction materials lie inside the library's former swimming pool.
4 of 10  — braddock carnegie library renovations pool 2.JPG
The library's swimming pool. Vargo says ramps will be installed as part of the conversion into "the Book Dive" event space, and the former kitchen behind the white walled area will be moved to the other side of the room.
Jakob Lazzaro / 90.5 WESA
The library's new elevator.
5 of 10  — braddock carnegie library renovations elevator.JPG
The library's new elevator, which Vargo says is a major highlight of the renovations.
Jakob Lazzaro / 90.5 WESA
An under-construction corridor and room, with piles of wood and construction materials on either side of a corridor with a partially finished ceiling.
6 of 10  — braddock carnegie library renovations new childrens section.JPG
Looking down the hallway towards the elevator and pool. Vargo says new heating and air conditioning systems are a major component of the renovations.
Jakob Lazzaro / 90.5 WESA
The library's wood-paneled third-floor gym.
7 of 10  — braddock carnegie library renovations gym.JPG
The library's third-floor gym. The elevator landing is through the new doorway next to the ladder.
Jakob Lazzaro / 90.5 WESA
The gutted remains of the library's bowling alley.
8 of 10  — braddock carnegie library renovations bowling alley.JPG
The space that once held the library's bowling alley. Vargo says it will likely become a staff space.
Jakob Lazzaro / 90.5 WESA
The side of the Braddock Carnegie Library. A new staircase has been added to the building, seen behind the maroon cladding.
9 of 10  — braddock carnegie library renovations outside side.JPG
The side of the Braddock Carnegie Library on Sept. 19, 2023. A new staircase has been added to the building, seen behind the maroon cladding.
Jakob Lazzaro / 90.5 WESA
The Braddock Carnegie Library's temporary storefront branch.
10 of 10  — braddock carnegie library temp storefront.JPG
The Braddock Carnegie Library's temporary storefront branch, several blocks away.
Jakob Lazzaro / 90.5 WESA

The library was the first one opened in the United States by famed steelmaker and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Long considered a community gem, it boasts a ceramics studio in the basement (the former bathhouse), a print shop on the third floor, a gymnasium, and numerous other amenities and community resources.

“Carnegie started this and it's up to us to continue it, whether or not you like the man,” Vargo said. “His idea was good. And we want to keep operating to provide the services that he had in mind.”

Planning and fundraising for the improvements has been ongoing for several years and started prior to the pandemic. Pandemic-related supply chain issues and inflation have pushed some costs up, Vargo said; the original price tag for the renovations was planned to be closer to $15 million.

But, there was a pandemic silver lining: it helped everyone learn how to operate out of the building, Vargo said. The library has been operating temporarily out of a small storefront on nearby Braddock Avenue and has been using other community spaces for programs.

The library has raised more than 90% of the roughly $20 million price tag for the renovations — much of that from foundations and government sources, and some from individuals. (Like all of the libraries outside of Pittsburgh, it is not part of the larger Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh system.)

It’s still unclear when exactly the building will reopen to the public, Vargo said.

“Hopefully, we will be planning for that next year at this time,” she said. “But … given the supply chain issues, we may have to just wait and see.”

Development & Transportation Top Story
Kate Giammarise
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She can be reached at kgiammarise@wesa.fm or 412-697-2953.
