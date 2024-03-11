© 2024 90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh will open its Section 8 waiting list today for the first time since 2018

90.5 WESA | By Kate Giammarise
Published March 11, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
A tall stone building at 412 Boulevard of the Allies in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
The offices of the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh are show in this file photo. Pittsburgh’s housing authority will open its Section 8 voucher waiting list for the first time since 2018.

Pittsburgh’s housing authority will open its Section 8 voucher waiting list today for the first time since 2018.

Applications can be submitted online beginning at 8 a.m. and will be accepted until Friday, March 15 at 11:59 p.m.

There is no one on the waiting list currently, which is why it is being opened for new applicants, housing authority officials said.

The Housing Choice Voucher program, commonly known as Section 8, aids low-income tenants in covering a portion of their rent in a privately owned rental unit. The agency administers more than 5,000 vouchers.

There is no fee to apply to the program.

However, getting a voucher doesn’t guarantee a person will be able to find a landlord that will accept it, particularly as rents rise. Both the city and county housing authorities have revised their payment standards to be able to pay more in rent for units in certain low-poverty neighborhoods.

Pittsburgh’s voucher program has also come under fire for administrative problems and delays; officials have blamed staffing problems. In October the agency approved a contract to help improve the program.

For additional information, call the HACP Occupancy Department at 412-456-5030 or see hacp.org. 
Kate Giammarise
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She can be reached at kgiammarise@wesa.fm or 412-697-2953.
