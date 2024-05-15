© 2024 90.5 WESA
East Allegheny set to begin two-day traffic calming project

90.5 WESA | By Thomas Riley
Published May 15, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
East Allegheny drivers can expect construction on three roadways beginning Wednesday, May 15, as part of an initiative to calm traffic in the area. The project will impact Concord Street and the sections of Tripoli Street and Suisman Street between Madison Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Construction is expected to take place over two days, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the duration of the construction, drivers should seek out alternate routes and street parking spots. Local traffic will be able to pass through in phases as construction allows.

The project comes as a result of data collected in 2023, which indicated that 60% of vehicles on the affected streets were traveling above the posted 25 mph speed limit. The city is installing new speed humps to reduce vehicle speed in the neighborhood, making it safer for both drivers and pedestrians.

“When I see projects like this in our neighborhoods, I see progress towards achieving zero traffic deaths, which will help us achieve our goal of making Pittsburgh the safest city in America,” said Mayor Ed Gainey in a news release.
Thomas Riley
Thomas is a rising senior at the University of Pittsburgh pursuing a double major in Politics and Philosophy and English Writing. They are currently the opinions editor at The Pitt News, the content manager for Policy and Political Review and a head writer for Pitt's best and only late night talk show, Pitt Tonight.
