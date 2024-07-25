New concert venue in Lower Hill gets the go-ahead from the URA

A parcel of land in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill District neighborhood is one note closer to becoming a live music venue after the Urban Redevelopment Authority voted to approve the $64 million project on Thursday.

Once built, up to 4,500 concert goers could crowd inside the proposed indoor concert venue. It’s a similar capacity to Stage AE’s outdoor concert area on the North Shore and much smaller than PPG Paints Arena across the street on the Lower Hill. Its opening act could take the stage in early 2026, if things go to plan.

The property is owned by Live Nation, the national entertainment company alongside Fenway Sports Group, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ owner. They’re also responsible for its construction and running the show after it's built.

“We've spent a lot of time visiting with the different community groups in the Hill,” said Tom Loudermilk, president of Live Nation Pittsburgh. “And arts and culture has a way of being able to tell stories — I think really effectively. And we want this venue to serve, to tell, that story of the Hill. We wanted to honor the history.”

Originally, they planned a bigger, $110 million project to transform the old Civic Arena site into both a concert venue and a parking garage. But this vote breaks up the land so they can get started on building the concert venue. The parking garage is now a separate parcel and will be dealt with later.

As part of the deal with the URA, the owners must employ a diverse workforce in its construction and stick a $2 surcharge on every ticket to go toward community development activities in the Hill District. Live Nation also has to book 25 events a year at the New Grenada Theater, located down the street, to extend live entertainment into the neighborhood.

The Hill District has a long history of disinvestment, neglect and ill-conceived urban planning that razed the vibrant Lower Hill and displaced businesses and thousands of families to make way for the now-demolished Civic Arena. Hill District members at the meeting voiced strong frustration and concerns over potential new unfilled promises.

Marimba Milliones, president and CEO of the Hill Community Development Corp. asked for greater transparency and accountability from the URA. Milliones said owners haven’t fulfilled parts of the Community Benefits Agreement, including a commitment to secure funding for a public art project called “Curtain Call,” or providing funds to renovate Ammon Recreation Center with space for youth programming and sports courts.

“Every project may not be ready to move forward,” Milliones said. “That does not mean that the funds cannot be committed. The funds can go into an escrow account. The funds can be held. It is not as if you know something has to be ready to go today. And so the city has agreed to split the recreation center project into two parts. The challenge with that has been, will they be held accountable in the future? Right. And how will that be monitored?”

Craig Dunham with the Pittsburgh Penguins admitted the “Curtain Call” project hasn’t been completed due to challenges around the current site. He said he “hears the urgency” around the project, plans to move the project back to its original site in front of PPG Paint Arena, and “re-engage” Walter Hood, the artist behind the project.

Daniel Lavelle, URA board member and city councilor representing the Hill District, stressed that all of these commitments take time and are contingent on the development actually happening.

The owners hope to start construction at the site in September.