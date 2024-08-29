Gas prices expected to hit six-month low for Labor Day weekend

As drivers head out to enjoy the Labor Day weekend, national average gas prices are expected to drop to their lowest point in six months, and 50 cents less than they were a year ago.

The national average price for a gallon of regular is expected to be $3.27 on Labor Day, according to GasBuddy. A year ago, it was $3.77 per gallon.

In Pennsylvania, gas prices average higher; GasBuddy reported on Wednesday that the statewide average was $3.50, down from $3.87 a year ago.

“It seems fitting that, in the run-up to Labor Day, the national average has fallen for four straight weeks to its lowest point since February, giving Americans one last chance to hit the road with gas prices being less of a factor,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The weekend weather will start out gray, but is expected to improve Sunday and Monday, according to the Millersville University Weather Information Center. Thursday through Saturday, skies will be cloudy with a chance of showers or thunderstorms. Sunday and Monday are expected to be sunny with temperatures reaching into the 80s.

Drivers using the Pennsylvania Turnpike should expect to see more vehicles on the roads than last year.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is predicting that 2.89 million vehicles will use the turnpike between Thursday and Monday, a 1.7% increase over the same period in 2023. The turnpike expects to match its record for the Labor Day holiday set in 2019, and plans to have additional state troopers and turnpike safety teams on duty throughout the weekend.

AAA doesn’t track vehicle traffic for the Labor Day holiday like it does for other major holidays. But travel bookings through the auto club for trips between Thursday and Monday are projected to be 9% higher than last year, according to a news release.

“Be prepared for a busier travel day than normal,” said Doni Lee Spiegel, public relations manager for AAA Central Penn.

Transportation software company INRIX recommends traveling in the morning to avoid the heaviest traffic, except on Saturday, when roads will be busier in the morning.

“Drivers should expect the most severe traffic jams before the holiday weekend as commuters mix with travelers,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.

The worst times to head out by car will be Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Drivers returning home will see the worst traffic Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

