Affordable housing coming to Pittsburgh as development in Uptown breaks ground

A new affordable housing development broke ground in Uptown Wednesday, paving the way for affordable units for low-income households — the kind of project officials say is desperately needed to help address the region’s housing crisis.

The site, a blighted portion of the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, currently includes two former bars and an old post office. Demolition will begin in mid-October, with construction slated to start in January 2025.

The $22.8 million project, called Uptown Flats, will ultimately create permanent supportive housing for up to 34 families who are exiting homelessness or have accessibility needs. It’s being developed by Bethlehem Haven and fellow nonprofit ACTION-Housing, which specializes in affordable units.

“I do believe this is going to make such a significant difference to so many people,” said Bethlehem Haven executive director Annette Fetchko. The groundbreaking, she added, is “another step towards bringing together low income, affordable housing in some of the most vulnerable communities.”

The resulting 36,000-square-foot, four-story building will include four units on the first floor set aside for people with mobility and accessibility needs. Another two units will be designed for residents with hearing or vision impairment. All of the dwellings will have access to wrap-around and supportive services like health care and counseling provided by Bethlehem Haven and Pittsburgh Mercy.

Fetchko said that although the development will focus on housing vulnerable residents, she hopes it will have an impact in the wider community as well.

“Uptown Flats is really going to be a catalyst for hope,” she said. She said she wants it to be “an innovative model for more development as we come together as stakeholders to address the crisis in the gap in low-income, affordable housing in our communities.”

“It's more important than ever to invest in permanent affordable housing like the 34 units that are going to be created at Uptown Flats,” said Lena Andrews, ACTION-Housing’s CEO. “Not only will Bethlehem Haven get to expand their impactful services and housing offerings, but these apartments will ensure that you don't need to make a lot of money to benefit from all of the great things coming to Uptown.”

Funding for the project comes in part from a low-income housing tax credit from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. The National Equity Fund, BNY, Trinity Health, the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County Economic Development, FHLBank Pittsburgh, McAuley Ministries Foundation, Irene C. Shea Charitable Foundation, and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh also contributed.

Units will be available to households with earnings at or below 30% of the area median income (AMI) and will be paid for using project-based vouchers from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh. According to Bethlehem Haven, tenants will not pay more than 30% of their income for rent.

The building is expected to open by spring 2026.