Pennsylvania drivers to save at pump for Thanksgiving travel

Motorists hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday can expect to pay less for gasoline this year and prices are likely to stay low into the winter.

Gas prices statewide have dropped 33 cents per gallon from where they were a year ago, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis with the price-tracking app and website GasBuddy.

The average price per gallon across the state is now $3.24. But prices on the eastern side of the state are even lower, at $3.10 per gallon, said De Haan. Prices around Pittsburgh are about 25 cents higher.

De Haan said areas closer to Philadelphia often see lower prices because of proximity to refineries.

“Pittsburgh is basically one end of the pipeline, whereas areas like Philadelphia are kind of at the start of the pipeline,” De Haan said. “It’s all supply and demand, and there’s a lot more supply in the eastern half of the state than the western half.”

Fuel prices typically fall after the summer driving season. Prices have also been falling due to a slowing economy and lower demand, said De Haan. He added refinery expansions overseas have helped grow the supply of gasoline.

Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country, so those who plan to cross state lines for the holiday will likely find lower prices.

De Haan said Maryland gas prices are about 10 cents lower per gallon than Pennsylvania. West Virginia, Ohio, and New Jersey are averaging prices below $3 per gallon.

Data from the Energy Information Administration shows average gas prices in the region that includes Pennsylvania have been decreasing over the past month.

A gallon of regular gasoline averaged $3.22 the week of Oct. 14 in the region made up of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York. The average price fell to $3.12 per gallon for the week of Nov. 18.

De Haan expects the lower prices to stick around through the Christmas season.

