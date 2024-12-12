Century III Mall’s demolition continues with $1 million help from the state

Century III Mall’s demolition will plow ahead with the help of a $1 million state grant, announced at the active construction site in West Mifflin on Thursday.

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Austin Davis, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and state Senator-elect Nick Pisciottano along with representatives from the property’s owner, Moonbeam Capital, gathered on the blighted site of the old mall to talk about the million-dollar award from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) fund.

“This million dollar grant is, I think, really the beginning of what will be our commitment to making sure that we revitalize this site,” Davis said. “That we will help move not just West Mifflin, but the entire Mon Valley forward.”

The money will go toward Century III’s demolition, which has been underway since April. Innamorato said they expect it to be finished sometime next year. After that, “everything is on the table” for its redevelopment, according to Shawl Pryor, a representative of the property’s owners. They’re in talks with a range of developers and plan for it to become a mixed use development with anything from apartments to retail and restaurants.

“When we're putting public money into investments like this, it's about creating family sustaining jobs that local people can take advantage of,” Innamorato said. “It also lays the foundation for future growth.”

Built over an old slag heap in 1979, it became the third-largest mall in the world when it opened. It once was home to more than 200 stores including multiple department store chains — Kaufmann’s, Montgomery Ward, Gimbels, Sears and JCPenney.

But the rise of online shopping stressed Century III alongside other malls in America. Across the country nearly 1,200 malls have shuttered every year since 2017. Coupled with newer brick-and-mortar retail options nearby, such as South Hills Village, Century III’s draw waned.

The property was sold to Moonbeam Capital in 2013. At the time, the company said they planned to turn the property around. But by 2019, the borough of West Mifflin deemed the building to be unsafe and uninhabitable with no heat and a sprinkler system that didn’t function. The abandoned mall has had several break ins, vandalism, water damage and a fire. West Mifflin condemned the property last year.