Internet outage at Pittsburgh Regional Transit causes delays

An internet outage early Thursday at Pittsburgh Regional Transit delayed rail cars and shut down the computers at customer service. But things should be back to normal for the afternoon rush and Friday-morning commutes, according to PRT spokesperson Adam Brandolph.

Earlier Thursday morning, PRT couldn’t track rail cars remotely or make public announcements at T stations. They’re now back online. Only the computers at customer service remain down, but phone lines are open. Riders who need to contact customer service should call 412-442-2000.

The outage caused 20- to 30-minute delays on the T that continued throughout the morning. Brandolph said that delay should improve throughout the day and the evening commute should run smoothly.

In a separate issue, the Mon Incline also is out of service. Engineers are on site trying to figure out what’s wrong. There’s no timeline for when it’ll be fixed and up and running.

PRT said earlier this year that it planned to commission an independent review of the incline and appoint an oversight committee to resolve issues that forced the 154-year-old funicular to close several times during the past year.