Pittsburgh Regional Transit says December ransomware attack may have revealed personal data

Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s ongoing investigation into the ransomware attack on its computer network in December revealed that personal data, including the Social Security and driver’s license numbers of job applicants, past and current employees, may have been compromised.

PRT will send written notifications to those individuals whose data was affected in the mail and offer complimentary credit monitoring services where appropriate. Updated information and notices on the incident are available on their website.

“The privacy and security of the information we maintain is very important to us, and we remain committed to doing everything we can to maintain the confidentiality of such information,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “Our team is working tirelessly to restore systems securely and strengthen our defenses.”

While they continue their review of the breach, PRT encourages anyone whose information may have been affected to check their financial accounts and credit reports and report any unusual activity to law enforcement.

Last month, PRT said an internet outage reported by the agency on Dec. 19, which caused service delays and computer shutdowns, was related to a ransomware attack and that the transit agency was "actively responding."

The early-morning outage caused delays in light-rail service and shut down agency customer service computers. Transit services were restored later in the day.

"PRT takes seriously the security of its systems and the data it stores," PRT spokesman Adam Brandolph said in a statement at the time. "PRT is committed to providing public updates as the investigation evolves."