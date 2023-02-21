© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

East Palestine: Latest news on the train derailment and cleanup

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed on Friday, Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border. Find coverage on the crash and cleanup from WESA and news partners.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Matt Freed
/
AP
Environment & Energy
EPA takes charge of cleanup in East Palestine train derailment
John Seewer | Associated Press
Federal environmental regulators have taken charge of the cleanup from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment and chemical burn and ordered Norfolk Southern to foot the bill.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is pictured on Jan. 31 in New York City. He's calling on Congress to give the DOT more ability to act.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
Buttigieg calls for stronger railroad safety rules after East Palestine disaster
David Schaper
A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Environment & Energy
Buttigieg warns Norfolk Southern to support East Palestine
Josh Boak | Associated Press
Load More