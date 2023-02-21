East Palestine: Latest news on the train derailment and cleanup
A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed on Friday, Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border. Find coverage on the crash and cleanup from WESA and news partners.
Federal environmental regulators have taken charge of the cleanup from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment and chemical burn and ordered Norfolk Southern to foot the bill.
WESA spoke with multiple Pennsylvanians in Beaver County who live within or just beyond the evacuation area near the site of the train derailment.
The president of Norfolk Southern made a visit to East Palestine, Ohio, on Saturday following criticism from residents and political leaders about the company's response to the fiery derailment of a freight train carrying toxic materials earlier this month. Fox Business reports that company president and CEO Alan Shaw told reporters Saturday he was there "to support the community" but declined further comment.
The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is trying to assure residents forced from their homes by a toxic train derailment in Ohio nearly two weeks ago that testing shows the air and water are now safe.
Residents are worried about environmental and health impacts after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed earlier this month and officials evacuated the area to conduct a controlled burn.
Hundreds of worried people gathered Wednesday in East Palestine to hear officials say again that testing so far shows the air there is safe, and that air and water monitoring will continue.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sent a scathing letter to the president and CEO of Norfolk Southern on Tuesday, calling out the company for making emergency management decisions without consulting state and local leaders and for prioritizing its railroad operations over “a safer overall approach” for local residents and the environment, after a train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio last week.
Plumes of smoke, questions about dead animals, worries about the drinking water. A train derailment in Ohio and subsequent burning of some of the hazardous chemicals has people asking: how worried should they be?
It's unclear when evacuated residents might be able to return home to the area where officials released and burned toxic chemicals from the wreckage of a derailed train.
Glenn Olcerst, the leader of the advocacy group Rail Pollution Protection Pittsburgh, said the city’s ailing infrastructure and densely populated landscape put it at risk of a dangerous rail accident. The city is particularly vulnerable because of the amount of natural gas from regional fracking wells that passes through it by rail, he said.
Crews in Ohio have released toxic chemicals from five cars of a derailed train near the Pennsylvania state line to reduce the threat of an explosion. Flames and black smoke billowed high into the sky from the derailment site. Norfolk Southern Railway confirmed Monday evening that the cars were draining and that burning was underway as planned.