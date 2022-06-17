Economy & Business

The research group Startup Genome puts Pittsburgh at No. 13 on its list of emerging startup ecosystems, up from No. 23 last year. The improvement stems primarily from big exits at companies with strong local ties.
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Physicians in Pennsylvania can’t advertise their ability to prescribe marijuana, but marijuana certification businesses are making millions of dollars connecting patients to physicians; the State Small Business Credit Initiative Program will soon be distributing $584 million to businesses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware; and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s president and CEO is retiring after two decades at the helm. Today’s guests include: Ed Mahon, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; Steve D’Ettorre, state deputy secretary of technology and innovation; and J. Kevin McMahon, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.
Carmakers have been forced to scale back production, causing the demand for vehicle maintenance to increase even as the auto repair industry suffers from a lack of workers and parts.
The average cost of a gallon of gas in Allegheny County is up to $4.69 a gallon according to AAA. But the company says that likely won’t keep Memorial Day weekend travelers down.
Pennsylvania residents can choose an alternative energy supplier and save money if they shop around.
Real estate experts predict that home price appreciation will slow down in the next year as rising mortgage rates push some buyers out of the market. But home values are expected to keep rising as the large millennial population continues to compete for a low inventory of housing.
Comcast said Thursday that 100 women and minority-owned small businesses in Allegheny County will each receive $10,000 in unrestricted funding. The grant application period will last between June 1 and 14.
Local moms and babies have been impacted by the ongoing nationwide shortage of baby formula.
Tipper workers in Pennsylvania will soon get more protections. The Wolf administration announced an update Wednesday to how restaurant servers and others who rely on tips are paid.
U.S. commercial casinos won more than $5.3 billion from gamblers in March, the best single-month total ever.
On June 1, energy rates in Pennsylvania are set to rise.