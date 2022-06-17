© 2022 90.5 WESA
Economy & Business

90.5 WESA explores the regional economy, as well as covering the issues that ordinary Pittsburghers face in their working lives.
Pittsburgh leaps to No. 13 in rankings of world’s emerging startup economies
An-Li Herring
The research group Startup Genome puts Pittsburgh at No. 13 on its list of emerging startup ecosystems, up from No. 23 last year. The improvement stems primarily from big exits at companies with strong local ties.
What's stopping the flow of beer in Pennsylvania?
Megan Frank | WLVR
For Spotlight PA
Pennsylvania’s definition of broadband hasn’t changed in nearly 20 years
Charlotte Keith | Spotlight PA
Two people rescued after fall into chocolate tank at Pennsylvania candy plant
Associated Press
Pittsburgh leads in manufacturing tech, but small, legacy businesses need help catching up
An-Li Herring
