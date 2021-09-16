© 2021 90.5 WESA
Economy & Business

Pennsylvania Liquor Stores Put 2-Bottle Limit On Some Booze. Here's The List

By Mark Scolforo | Associated Press
Published September 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT
Pennsylvania's state-run liquor system will begin rationing sales of a few dozen products on Friday in response to what it describes as supply shortages beyond its control.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board notified license holders on Thursday that two-bottles-per-day purchase limits for customers at state stores, as well as well for bars, restaurants and other license holders, will remain in place indefinitely.

The PLCB said “sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages” prompted the restrictions on certain types of alcohol.

The 43 items on the list of restricted products also will not be available through store-to-store transfers starting Friday.

The list of rationed booze — a small fraction of the vast array of items the state liquor system sells — contains specific types of champagne, bourbon, tequila, cognac and whiskey. The rationing will remain in place “for the foreseeable future” and until the supply chain becomes more reliable, the PLCB said.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said it will make it more difficult for members to run their businesses.

“Supply and labor issues are not helping with recovery” from the pandemic, the business association said in a statement. “We hope the Legislature will take all of this into consideration when they return to Harrisburg. The industry still needs help moving forward.”

PLCB spokesman Shawn Kelly said bars, restaurants and other customers were informed of the purchase restrictions on Thursday.

“If you take a look at stories that have come out from around the country because of COVID-19, supply chains have been disrupted, production has been disrupted,” Kelly said. “In some cases there have been shortages of cans and bottles.”

Supply shortages in North Carolina have caused restaurants and bars to scramble to find popular brands, with supply shortages made more acute because of pandemic-era increases in customer demand.

Here's the list of products affected:

ProductSize
1792 Chocolate Bourbon Ball Cream Liqueur 34 Proof750 ML
Baker's Straight Bourbon Small Batch 107 Proof750 ML
Blanton's Single Barrel Straight Bourbon750 ML
Blood Oath Bourbon Trilogy 3 Pack Second Edition 99 Proof2.25 L
Bond and Lillard Straight Bourbon 100 Proof375 ML
Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90 Proof1 L
Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof750 ML
Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof1.75 L
Colonel E H Taylor Jr Straight Bourbon Small Batch Bottle in Bond 100 Proof750 ML
Dom Pérignon Champagne Brut750 ML
Don Julio 1942 Tequila Añejo 80 Proof750 ML
Don Julio Tequila Blanco 80 Proof750 ML
Eagle Rare Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old750 ML
Elijah Craig Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 18 Year Old 90 Proof750 ML
Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof750 ML
Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof1 L
Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof200 ML
Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof375 ML
Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof50 ML
Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof1.75 L
Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey 80 Proof1.75 L
Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne 750 ML
Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne Rose750 ML
Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut375 ML
Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut750 ML
Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut1.5 L
Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut187 ML
Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé750 ML
Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé187 ML
Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne750 ML
Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne Rosé750 ML
Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé375 ML
Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé187 ML
Patrón Tequila Silver 80 Proof750 ML
Russell's Reserve 13 Year Old Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof 114 Proof750 ML
Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 90 Proof750 ML
Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rose750 ML
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut1.5 L
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut750 ML
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut375 ML
WB Saffell Straight Bourbon 107 Proof375 ML
Weller Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 90 Proof750 ML

