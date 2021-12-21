Giant Eagle salad kits included in recall

Giant Eagle-brand salad mixes are among 10 brands being recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination.

The meal kit maker Fresh Express issued the recall on Monday after a random sample test of one of their salad kits conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture tested positive for listeria. The contaminated salads were distributed across 19 states, including Pennsylvania and in two Canadian provinces.

According to Fresh Express , “Retailers have already removed the recalled items from store shelves and inventories.”

The affected salads came from the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility, which has since undergone a “a complete sanitation review.”

The recall applies to both Fresh Express and private-label salad products with the product codes Z324 through Z350. More than 80 Fresh Express products and more than 30 Giant Eagle-brand products are included in the recall.

In a statement, Giant Eagle said it was conducting the recall “out of an abundance of caution.” It called people who purchased the affected products with a credit card.

“There are no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle guests to date associated with this recall,” the company said.

People who purchased a recalled kit should not eat it. Refunds are available from Fresh Express, or from the place where the salad was purchased.

Giant Eagle shoppers who think they may be affected can go to GiantEagle.com/Product-Recall, or contact customer service via phone or online .