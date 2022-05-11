Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission warns energy costs are ready to skyrocket

On June 1, energy rates in Pennsylvania are set to rise.

But residents and businesses have options to switch providers and possibly save money.

Just like nearly everything else in the marketplace, the cost of utilities is going up. And the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is advising residents their energy costs could skyrocket next month.

According to PUC press secretary Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, there are a number of reasons for rates to increase.

“It’s a combination of energy shortages, unrest and uncertainty in the global energy markets and the inflation pressure that we are seeing on everything else,” he said.

But customers can cut their bills by being energy conscious as well as shopping around for a more inexpensive provider, Hagen-Frederiksen said.

Most utility companies re-evaluate usage costs every three to six months, he said.

The rate hike, coupled with air conditioning usage in the summer months, Hagen-Frederiksen says, could surprise customers.

“We are moving into a peak use time of year, so, you know, the dollar, bottom line impact on a customer’s bill could be substantial,” he said.

The PUC has a website, PAPowerSwitch, to help residents compare utility companies and try to find a better deal.

It’s a good time to switch, Hagen-Frederiksen said, as summer months are fast approaching and energy bills could be much higher due to the increased cost of cooling your home.

Read more from our partners, WLVR.