Post-Gazette newsroom plans to strike at noon today if contract impasse not resolved

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalists will go on strike at noon today if the company fails to "end its illegally declared impasse to contract negotiations" and return to the bargaining table with the union, the Newspaper of Guild of Pittsburgh said in a press release this morning.

“The workers who produce the Post-Gazette are taking a stand against the hostile and illegal treatment at the hands of John and Allan Block,” said Zach Tanner, the president of the local guild. “We, the workers, are standing together today, ready to fight to win back our contract and work toward signing a new collective bargaining agreement that preserves the Post-Gazette for the Pittsburgh region.”

On Oct. 6, Post-Gazette employees in the Communication Workers of America — which represents workers responsible for printing, designing, distributing and advertising sales — went on strike over changes to their health insurance coverage.

The newsroom union's last contract expired in 2017; subsequent negotiations have been acrimonious. In July 2020, Post-Gazette management declared an impasse to negotiations. In May of this year, the National Labor Relations Board stepped into the dispute.