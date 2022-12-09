© 2022 90.5 WESA
Economy & Business

Young workers left Pennsylvania's labor force at the highest rates after the pandemic began

90.5 WESA | By An-Li Herring
Published December 9, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST
restaurant.jpg
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
With a median age of 30.1 years, accommodation and food service workers rank among the youngest in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The industry had more than 1.3 million job openings nationally in October.

Workforce participation has fallen across the board in Pennsylvania since the onset of the pandemic, but a new analysis shows the decline has been greatest among workers under age 35.

The state’s Independent Fiscal Office reported Thursday that 52% of Pennsylvanians between the ages of 19 and 24 held payroll jobs early this year. At the beginning of 2020, that figure had approached 55%. Among Pennsylvania workers between ages 25 and 34, about 65% had payroll jobs in the first quarter of this year. Roughly 67% filled those positions two years earlier.

“The data show significant reductions in workforce participation rates for workers under age 35,” the Independent Fiscal Office said in an email Thursday. “Workforce participation rates declined for older workers too, but contractions were notably more moderate.”

If labor force participation hadn’t changed between 2020 and 2022, Pennsylvanians under 35 would fill 62,000 more jobs than they do today, according to researchers. They said these younger workers account for more than half of the state’s workforce decline.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

The findings are consistent with national trends believed to reflect a rise in burnout, childcare needs, and self-employment.

In its two-page research brief, the Independent Fiscal Office noted that the number of self-employed workers nationally has climbed by roughly 5% since before the pandemic. The agency’s analysis does not account for that change because it draws on U.S. Census Bureau data that excludes people who are solely self-employed. But the researchers said the data remains one of the best sources of information for measuring workforce participation by age group at the state level.

An-Li Herring
An-Li Herring is a reporter for 90.5 WESA, with a focus on economic policy, local government, and the courts. She previously interned for NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg in Washington, DC, and the investigations team at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A Pittsburgh native, An-Li completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan and earned her law degree from Stanford University. She can be reached at aherring@wesa.fm.
