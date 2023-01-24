© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Rural Pennsylvanians say high living costs are their biggest issue

By Katie Knol | WPSU
Published January 24, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
Pennsylvania farm rural nature cows farmland agriculture
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Shown is a farm in Stroudsburg, Pa., Monday, April 19, 2021.

The high cost of living is the biggest problem for rural voters, according to a new national survey commissioned by Save the Children Action Network.

Rural voters said the biggest problems were gas prices, general inflation and food prices. Three-quarters said they were changing how or what food they buy.

Survey respondents also said they worry about the high cost of taking care of kids. More than three out of four parents said they're worried about affording enough food for themselves and their families in the next year. More than half said the pandemic made it harder to find high-quality, affordable childcare.

Kyle Kopko is the executive director of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. He said he has heard the same concerns from rural Pennsylvanians, including at a recent legislative hearing in Wellsboro.

"We've heard this for months now, actually," Kopko said. "We got to talk with a lot of local residents in that area, and that was one thing that was top of mind for them. That yes, they had seen some pay increases, but at the same time, the cost of groceries and gas seemed to outpace their wage increases."

Kopko said the Pennsylvania General Assembly is looking into solutions, including a bill to keep the gas tax down. He said this won't solve the overall issue, but every little bit can help.

Read more from our partners, WPSU.

Tags
Economy & Business Top Story
Katie Knol | WPSU
See stories by Katie Knol | WPSU
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More