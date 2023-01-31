© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Sen. Casey visits Lehigh Valley Crayola factory, highlights use of renewable energy

By Ryan Gaylor | Lehigh Valley News
Published January 31, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST
Sen. Bob Casey visited the Forks Township Crayola factory on Monday, Jan. 30.
Kat Dickey
/
LehighValleyNews.com
Sen. Bob Casey visited the Forks Township Crayola factory on Monday, Jan. 30.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey toured Crayola's Forks Township factory Monday to highlight the company's use of renewable energy. Crayons, markers, and other products manufactured there are made with solar power from local utilities and Crayola's own solar farm.

“As a policymaker, you benefit tremendously just from seeing a manufacturing process that is as sophisticated and as successful as Crayola,” Casey, D-Pa., said.

“It's always remarkable to me to see even a company that we've all grown up with has to constantly change and adapt – not just with regard to sources of energy, but with regard to the process.”

Guided by Crayola Chief Operating Officer Pete Ruggiero, Casey wove through assembly lines and humming machines that churn out millions of crayons and markers each day.

The factory, like all of Crayola’s Lehigh Valley sites, runs entirely on solar power, both from the company's own panels and a 25-year purchase agreement with local utilities UGI and PPL.

Casey said he hopes the Inflation Reduction Act, which congress approved last year, will let more businesses pursue similar renewable energy goals.

“The inflation Reduction Act has a series of tax credits that will incentivize this kind of investment,” he said. “The example that Crayola has set here, I think, bodes well for the implementation of the tax credit provisions.”

Tags
Economy & Business Top Story
Ryan Gaylor | Lehigh Valley News
See stories by Ryan Gaylor | Lehigh Valley News
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More