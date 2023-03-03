© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Ford opens automated-driving subsidiary in Pittsburgh with former Argo AI employees

90.5 WESA | By An-Li Herring
Published March 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST
Latitude logo.png
Courtesy of Ford Motor Co.
Ford says its new venture, Latitude AI, will focus on improving the company’s automated driving technology, including its existing BlueCruise system. It will employ about 550 former employees of Argo AI, the self-driving tech startup formerly based in the Strip District.

Ford Motor Co. announced Thursday that it will hire 550 former Argo AI employees to develop a hands-free, eyes-off driver assist system at a wholly owned subsidiary based in Pittsburgh.

The news comes about four months after Ford pulled its investment from Argo, forcing the self-driving tech startup to shut down. Argo had employed about 2,000 people globally. Roughly 700 people worked at the startup’s Strip District headquarters.

The automaker said in a news release that its new venture, Latitude AI, will focus on improving the company’s automated driving technology, including its existing BlueCruise system. Latitude AI will employ staff who specialize in machine learning and robotics, cloud platforms, mapping, sensors and compute systems, test operations, systems, and safety engineering, according to the company.

“We see automated driving technology as an opportunity to redefine the relationship between people and their vehicles,” Ford chief advanced product development and technology officer Doug Field said in the statement.

“Customers using BlueCruise are already experiencing the benefits of hands-off driving," Field said. "The deep experience and talent in our Latitude team will help us accelerate the development of all-new automated driving technology — with the goal of not only making travel safer, less stressful and more enjoyable, but ultimately over time giving our customers some of their day back."

Argo secured $1 billion in funding from Food shortly after its founding in 2016. Volkswagen AG invested an additional $2.6 billion in 2020. Argo had sought to develop a fully autonomous system that could be used in driverless cars, but it lost Ford and VW’s backing in October. At the time, Ford said it saw more lucrative opportunities in developing advanced driver assistance systems.

The company said Thursday that, in addition to its Pittsburgh headquarters, Latitude AI will operate engineering hubs in Dearborn, Mich., and Palo Alto, Calif. It also will operate a highway-speed test track facility in Greenville, S.C.

Tags
Economy & Business Top Story
An-Li Herring
An-Li Herring is a reporter for 90.5 WESA, with a focus on economic policy, local government, and the courts. She previously interned for NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg in Washington, DC, and the investigations team at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A Pittsburgh native, An-Li completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan and earned her law degree from Stanford University. She can be reached at aherring@wesa.fm.
See stories by An-Li Herring
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More