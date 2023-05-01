Dollar Bank says ATM 'skimmer' breached some users' card data, urges customers to monitor accounts

Dollar Bank on Monday warned customers to monitor their accounts for suspicious activity after acknowledging that some customers have been affected by "ATM skimming activity" involving the use of illegal devices to access accounts.

The bank "is aware of ATM skimming activity occurring in the Pittsburgh region" and is working with law enforcement to investigate those reports, said Vice President of Public Affairs Frank Buonomo. He did not disclose the locations of ATMs used to access their accounts, saying that information is part of the police investigation.

Skimmers are devices that can be affixed to an ATM, automated fuel pump or other card reader and disguised to appear as part of the reader. When customers insert credit or debit cards into the ATM or card reader, the skimmer reads and collects their card and PIN numbers. Those numbers then can be used to create counterfeit cards, which in turn can be used to make fraudulent withdrawals.

Buonomo said law enforcement investigators have advised the bank of an increase in ATM skimming at the state and federal levels, adding they "have confirmed such activity is not unique to Dollar Bank." Customers should report suspicious activity to the bank's card services department at 1-800-242-2265.

Dollar Bank says any confirmed fraudulent transactions will be fully refunded.

"We take this matter very seriously, and our top priority is the safety and soundness of our customer’s accounts," Buonomo said in a statement. "We want to assure our customers that we have taken immediate steps to inspect our ATMs and are actively working with law enforcement officials to assist with their investigation."

Worried customers also may use the bank's card-control app to turn their bank cards off, restrict transactions on their cards and set up alerts about activity on their cards, he said.

The FBI also offers this advice for ATM customers to avoid being defrauded through use of a skimmer:

