License to fry: Allegheny County Health Department reminds fish fry vendors of permit deadline

Valentine's Day this year will mark the start of Lenten season — and seven glorious Fridays of fried fish. But before vendors start battering cod and heating up oil, they need to file some paperwork.

All food facilities in Allegheny County — including temporary fish fries — must have a permit from the Allegheny County Health Department to ensure that organizers have trained workers and adequate food preparation equipment.

“Following proper food safety procedures is the best way to ensure fish fry patrons enjoy this long-standing tradition in Allegheny County," said Otis Pitts, deputy director for food safety, housing and policy at the county’s health department.

The department says sponsors must complete a temporary permit application and provide the fee no later than Wednesday, Jan. 31. Permits cost $50 for for-profit organizations and $45 for nonprofits.