License to fry: Allegheny County Health Department reminds fish fry vendors of permit deadline

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published January 19, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
From left, Laura Kuster, Miranda Crotsley, and Hollen Barmer eat fish sandwiches, homemade perogies, and macaroni and cheese at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church fish fry in West Homestead on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Jessie Wardarski
/
AP
Organizations wanting to operate a Lenten fish fry need a temporary permit from the Allegheny County Health Department.

Valentine's Day this year will mark the start of Lenten season — and seven glorious Fridays of fried fish. But before vendors start battering cod and heating up oil, they need to file some paperwork.

All food facilities in Allegheny County — including temporary fish fries — must have a permit from the Allegheny County Health Department to ensure that organizers have trained workers and adequate food preparation equipment.

“Following proper food safety procedures is the best way to ensure fish fry patrons enjoy this long-standing tradition in Allegheny County," said Otis Pitts, deputy director for food safety, housing and policy at the county’s health department.

The department says sponsors must complete a temporary permit application and provide the fee no later than Wednesday, Jan. 31. Permits cost $50 for for-profit organizations and $45 for nonprofits.
Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio. As a contributor to the NPR-Kaiser Health News Member Station Reporting Project on Health Care in the States, Sarah's print and audio reporting frequently appears on NPR and KFF Health News.
