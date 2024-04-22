After 40 years, Oakland ice cream institution Dave and Andy’s to serve its last scoop

Dave and Andy’s, the Oakland ice cream institution that’s served up scoops for four decades, will sprinkle jimmies on its last waffle cone on April 28.

Founded in 1983 by Dave Tuttle and Andy Hardie, the shop on Atwood Street, surrounded by the University of Pittsburgh's urban campus, is a nostalgic touchstone for many graduates. It scooped an extensive list of “over 200” ice cream flavors churned in small batches into hand-rolled waffle cones for generations of Pittsburghers.

A social media post announcing the store’s last day attributed the closure to Hardie’s decision to retire. Tuttle sold his share in 1990 to raise a family, according to his comment on the Facebook announcement.

The announcement of Dave and Andy’s closure comes after a number of longstanding Oakland eateries such as The Original Hot Dog Shop and Fuel and Fuddle, have shuttered in recent years.

“If Hems goes, we riot,” a Redditor commented on the thread about the ice cream shop’s closure — referring to Hemingway’s, a popular bar and restaurant across from Pitt’s law school that remains open.