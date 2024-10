In August, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory calling attention to the high levels of stress and poor mental health of parents in the U.S. The stressors for parents are many, including a lack of affordable child care.

WESA’s Priyanka Tewari sat down with Sarah Boden, who covers caregiving and the social safety net for Spotlight PA, to discuss the state of the child care industry in Pennsylvania.