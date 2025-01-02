© 2025 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wanted: volunteers to help annual United Way tax effort in southwestern Pa.

90.5 WESA | By Kate Giammarise
Published January 2, 2025 at 5:31 AM EST
A close-up of a tax form.
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
Internal Revenue Service taxes forms are seen on Feb. 13, 2019. Unlike a deduction, which decreases the income on which you’ll be taxed, a tax credit reduces your overall tax due. The result can mean hundreds of dollars knocked off your bill — or added to your refund.

If you’ve resolved to volunteer more in 2025, the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is looking for hundreds of volunteers for its annual free tax preparation coalition, starting in January.

Roughly 450 volunteers are needed to serve as greeters and tax preparers at sites across Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

“The free tax prep coalition enables thousands of households in southwestern Pennsylvania to file their taxes for free every year,” said Emily Schmidlapp, manager of Moving to Financial Stability at United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The program is run primarily with volunteers, who assist in completing tax returns for households earning up to $65,000 annually. In addition to providing tax preparation for free, the program helps people claim the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, which can mean thousands of dollars in refunds for working families.

“It's people who are working hard for low wages, but it's also a lot of a lot of households that are earning decent wages and just that it's not enough to cover all of the expenses of daily life,” said Schmidlapp.

No tax preparation experience is needed, and training will be provided.

Last year, the coalition was able to help almost 9,000 taxpayers file for free, saving more than $2 million in fees, and claiming almost $12 million in refunds.

Learn more or sign up to volunteer at swpafreetaxes.org.
Tags
Economy & Business Top Story
Kate Giammarise
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She can be reached at kgiammarise@wesa.fm or 412-697-2953.
See stories by Kate Giammarise
Load More