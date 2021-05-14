The richest man in Pennsylvania is poised to spend millions of dollars influencing upcoming elections — all while trying to keep his name away from the political spotlight.
Pennsylvania charter schools are supposed to be able to appeal to a statewide board if they’re unhappy with a local decision. But, at the moment, that board seems functionally non-existent.
The plan would combine Clarion University, Edinboro University, and California University of Pennsylvania.
With five of the nine Pittsburgh Public Schools Board of Directors seats up for election this May, advocates say it could mean a “sea changing” shift for the district.
Mark Nordenberg, the former chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, is the state high court’s appointee and the tie-breaking fifth member of the panel that will redraw boundaries of Pennsylvania’s legislative districts. The state Supreme Court delivered the news Monday.
On today’s program: The chancellor for Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education explains why he supports plans that would consolidate six universities into two, while leaving each campus open; the president of the state system faculty union weighs in on the consolidation plan and why members oppose it; and County Councilperson DeWitt Walton talks about the newly approved Independent Police Review Board.
Staff at Propel Charter Schools voted 236-82 to unionize.
On this week's Explainer: WITF's Brett Sholtis on a push to get conservative voters vaccinated in Pa.; Government and accountability editor Chris Potter brings the latest on Pittsburgh's mayoral race; and education reporter Sarah Schneider says students are coming back to classrooms, but a bus shortage could complicate their return.
Pittsburgh college admissions teams are fine-tuning their hybrid digital and in-person approach to keep admissions rolling during the pandemic.
All City School Students Can Return In-Person Monday, Though Some Won’t Have District TransportationAll Pittsburgh Public Schools students will have the opportunity to learn in-person beginning Monday. But some students won’t have a way to get there.
Penn State Plans To Bring Staff, Faculty Back To Offices By Fall, As COVID Vaccine Rollout ContinuesAfter a year of largely remote classes and jobs, Penn State plans to move faculty and staff back to in-person work this fall as COVID-19 vaccines become widely available.