Which Pennsylvania Colleges And Universities Will Require A COVID-19 Vaccine This Fall?

Three of Pittsburgh’s higher education institutions will require students to be fully vaccinated this fall in order to learn in person.

Carnegie Mellon, Duquesne and Chatham — all private universities — will require student vaccinations, with religious exemptions.

At least 26 Pennsylvania colleges and universities, all private, say they will require COVID-19 vaccines for students. According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, more than 500 campuses across the country will require students to be vaccinated, though most will allow religious and medical exemptions.

The 14 state-owned universities say the system can’t mandate the shots without an act of the state legislature.

The University of Pittsburgh is incentivizing students, faculty and staff to get the shot with big prizes in weekly drawings for those with proof of vaccination. But, Pitt is still weighing whether to implement a requirement.

The Community College of Allegheny College is hosting weekly vaccination clinics through the summer, though the campuses will not require proof of vaccination to learn in person.

La Roche University said it is encouraging vaccinations, but not requiring them. Washington & Jefferson College will require the vaccine, with some exemptions.

According to University Business as of June 19, these Pennsylvania universities will require student vaccinations:

Allegheny College

Bryn Mawr College

Bucknell University

Carnegie Mellon University

Chatham University

Dickinson College

Drexel University

Duquesne University

Franklin & Marshall College

Haverford College

La Salle University

Lehigh University

Mercyhurst University

Muhlenberg University

Neumann University

St. Joseph’s University

Swarthmore College

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Pennsylvania

University of the Sciences

University of Scranton

Villanova University

Washington & Jefferson College

Widener University

Williamson College of the Trades

Katie Blackley contributed to this report.

