Education

Which Pennsylvania Colleges And Universities Will Require A COVID-19 Vaccine This Fall?

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Schneider
Published June 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Duquesne University's campus in Pittsburgh's Bluff neighborhood. The college will be requiring students to be fully vaccinated in order to take classes in person next semester.

Three of Pittsburgh’s higher education institutions will require students to be fully vaccinated this fall in order to learn in person.

Carnegie Mellon, Duquesne and Chatham — all private universities — will require student vaccinations, with religious exemptions.

At least 26 Pennsylvania colleges and universities, all private, say they will require COVID-19 vaccines for students. According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, more than 500 campuses across the country will require students to be vaccinated, though most will allow religious and medical exemptions.

The 14 state-owned universities say the system can’t mandate the shots without an act of the state legislature.

The University of Pittsburgh is incentivizing students, faculty and staff to get the shot with big prizes in weekly drawings for those with proof of vaccination. But, Pitt is still weighing whether to implement a requirement.

The Community College of Allegheny College is hosting weekly vaccination clinics through the summer, though the campuses will not require proof of vaccination to learn in person.

La Roche University said it is encouraging vaccinations, but not requiring them. Washington & Jefferson College will require the vaccine, with some exemptions.

According to University Business as of June 19, these Pennsylvania universities will require student vaccinations:

  • Allegheny College
  • Bryn Mawr College
  • Bucknell University
  • Carnegie Mellon University
  • Chatham University
  • Dickinson College
  • Drexel University
  • Duquesne University
  • Franklin & Marshall College
  • Haverford College
  • La Salle University
  • Lehigh University
  • Mercyhurst University
  • Muhlenberg University
  • Neumann University
  • St. Joseph’s University
  • Swarthmore College
  • Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
  • Thomas Jefferson University
  • University of Pennsylvania
  • University of the Sciences
  • University of Scranton
  • Villanova University
  • Washington & Jefferson College
  • Widener University
  • Williamson College of the Trades

Katie Blackley contributed to this report.

Sarah Schneider
Sarah Schneider is WESA's education reporter. From early learning to higher education, Sarah is interested in students and educators working to create more equitable systems. Sarah previously worked with news outlets in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Idaho. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale where she worked for the school newspaper, the Daily Egyptian.
