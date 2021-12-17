© 2021 90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh Public Schools on a modified lockdown Friday due to social media threats

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley
Published December 17, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST
Morrow Elementary playground school Pittsburgh Public Schools North Side education Brighton Heights students teachers (3).jpg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh Public Schools' Morrow Elementary on the city's North Side.

Pittsburgh Public Schools and a handful of other districts around the region are taking safety precautions Friday due to threats on the social media platform TikTok. The city's largest district said it doesn't "believe the threats to be creditable," but it is taking them seriously.

Students will stay inside their respective schools all day and only visitors who are expected will be allowed in buildings, PPS said in a statement.

The Washington Post reports TikTok has said the platform restricts violent speech, but some rules could be "circumvented" by users.

Keystone Oaks School District in the South Hills moved to online learning Friday; Gateway School District in Monroeville also acknowledged the threats in a statement, saying they'd move to virtual instruction.

Officials at other school districts said they are monitoring the situation.

