© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes GOP bill to post school course materials online

90.5 WESA | By Associated Press
Published December 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST
woodland hills high school education student hallways classroom learning teacher locker.jpg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill on Wednesday that would have required school districts to post information about textbooks, course material and state academic standards online.

The Democratic governor said the legislation “politicizes what is being taught in our schools” and that state regulations already require public schools to provide similar material upon request.

Wolf calls the vetoed bill's requirements duplicative and overly burdensome.

“This legislation is a thinly veiled attempt to restrict truthful instruction and censor content reflecting various cultures, identities, and experiences," Wolf said in a veto message explaining his action. "My administration is committed to creating a safe learning environment for all students, and we will not take part in this dangerous and harmful imposition.”

The bill would have required links or titles for every textbook and course summaries to be posted on district websites, starting with the next academic year, and that they be updated regularly.

The prime sponsor of the bill, Dauphin County Rep. Andrew Lewis, a Republican, called the veto an effort by Wolf to limit parents' access to information they need to evaluate their children's education.

The parties in both chambers were split nearly along party lines in votes on the measure, with Republicans supporting the bill and Democrats opposed.

Tags

EducationTop Story
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Load More