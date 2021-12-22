Pittsburgh Public Schools board approves property tax increase and $690 million budget

City property owners will see a tax increase from Pittsburgh Public Schools in 2022. The board on Wednesday approved a 2022 budget of $690 million and approved a 3% property tax increase.

The proposed hike will amount to an additional $30 on every $100,000 of assessed property value. That tax hike will generate $5.3 million for the district.

Board members Kevin Carter, Pam Harbin, Jamie Piotrowski, Devon Taliaferro and Sylvia Wilson voted for the increase. Bill Gallagher, Tracey Reed, Gene Walker and Sala Udin voted against the hike. The budget was approved with the same votes.

The budget also includes a $56 million deficit. Chief Financial Officer Ron Joseph has warned the board that without significant changes, the district will exhaust its reserve fund — similar to a savings account — at some point in 2022 and won’t be able to pay bills in 2023. Some school board members have pushed back on that explanation. During a recent meeting, board member Tracey Reed questioned why hiring has increased as enrollment has declined. She didn’t receive an answer during that meeting.

During Wednesday’s meeting board member Harbin said that costs outside of the district’s control have grown, including special education costs and charter school tuition sent to schools that educate Pittsburgh students. She noted that principals have also come to the board asking for supports.

“By saying that we aren’t going to raise our taxes this year because it’s not the easiest thing to do, politically easy for people … we need immediate solutions in our schools,” she said.

The district’s largest expense is salaries and benefits, and as Harbin noted, the district may have to cut positions.

“I don’t think that’s a good strategy at this point. Our strategy should be to increase enrollment. And increasing enrollment, to me, is telling our students and families that ‘Yes, we’re going to invest in you. We’re going to make sure you have everything you need this year. And we’re going to look at next year and say what are we going to put into our schools to make sure that people want to go there?'” Harbin said.

Joseph said Wednesday that the district first talked about a tax increase in October during a budget workshop meeting, though it wasn’t included in the proposed budget.

“I stated at that time that we already basically prepared the preliminary budget … and that budget was prepared without a millage increase out of respect for the board so that the board would have proper input and the board wouldn’t be blindsided with an increase in there if there had not been consensus,” he said.

At a later budget workshop, the board agreed to vote on an increase.

Board member Gallagher asked if the 2022 budget would mean hiring more staff. Joseph said that it wouldn’t.

“This is funding and reducing the amount that is taken from the fund balance, that is the deficit. So it effectively reduces the deficit and gives us more time to solve our financial situation. And helps our financial situation long-term by adding to our revenue,” Joseph said.

This was the second tax increase by the board in the past eight years. In 2020 the tax was increased by 1.2%.

“Last year, we raised taxes, and we didn’t do any of the things that we said we were going to do. So I’m going to challenge the administration to come up with a plan to help us … start thinking about how we can be financially responsible and how we can be efficient in delivering an educational model that reaches all children,” Gallagher said.

