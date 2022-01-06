© 2022 90.5 WESA
Education

Carnegie Mellon University will begin its spring semester remotely

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley
Published January 6, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST
carnegie mellon university college students lawn sitting education teacher learning backpacks.PNG
Kendyll Cole
/
90.5 WESA
Students walk through Carnegie Mellon University's campus.

Carnegie Mellon University’s spring semester will begin remotely for most students due to rising cases of COVID-19. President Farnam Jahanian said in a statement Thursday the fast-spreading omicron variant prompted university officials to push an in-person return from Jan. 18 to Jan. 31.

“While there is accumulating evidence that Omicron causes less severe illness, its extreme transmissibility remains concerning,” Jahanian wrote.

Students are allowed to return to campus before in-person instruction returns, but not required. All classes and research designated by the university as “in-person only” will continue as planned, with COVID safety protocols in place.

Jahanian urged faculty to be flexible with students during the transition, and thanked campus members, saying their “diligence over the past two years has been remarkable.”

Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer of Pittsburgh Explainer and our Good Question! series. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
