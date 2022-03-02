© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Court drops lawsuits from North Allegheny and Upper St. Clair families who want masks in schools

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Schneider
Published March 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST
masks schools coronavirus mandate mask COVID-19 student teacher education classroom school
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Student Winston Wallace, 9, raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Miami.

Local families from two area school districts fighting for universal masking were told Tuesday that their arguments are moot.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated masking guidance. Now Allegheny County is no longer categorized as “high-risk” for COVID-19 transmission and masks are no longer recommended in those schools.

The North Allegheny and Upper St. Clair families sued on behalf of their medically vulnerable children saying that when the districts voted to make masking optional, those decisions violated their children’s rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act. A U.S. district judge sided with North Allegheny families, but just days later in the Upper St. Clair case, another U.S. judge sided with the school district and board.

Appeals were filed, and arguments were set to be heard later this month.

But now that the CDC adjusted its masking guidance and neither district are in the high risk categories of transmission, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the lawsuits saying arguments are no longer necessary.

As the court wrote, “We agree with the parties that the absence of a live controversy renders this matter moot.”

Masking was a key issue in school board elections this year in North Allegheny, where a slate of candidates ran on the promise of keeping kids learning in-person. Whether to mask has been a controversial topic within the community. In August, the North Allegheny board suspended an in-person meeting as some in the audience refused to wear masks.

Tags

Education North AlleghenyFace MasksSchoolsTop Story
Sarah Schneider
Sarah Schneider is WESA's education reporter. From early learning to higher education, Sarah is interested in students and educators working to create more equitable systems. Sarah previously worked with news outlets in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Idaho. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale where she worked for the school newspaper, the Daily Egyptian.
See stories by Sarah Schneider
Please support WESA
Listener contributions are WESA’s largest source of income. Your support funds important journalism by WESA and NPR reporters. Please give now — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a difference.
Donate Now
Load More